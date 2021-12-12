The Tour of Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly Begins in Florida With Empty Seats—Report.

Prior to their “History Tour,” both Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly boasted about large crowds. However, according to local media, it began with many empty seats at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

“A large audience gathered at FLA Live! Soon, the Trump/O’Reilly History program will begin…, “On Saturday, former Fox anchor Bill O’Reilly posted on Twitter.

In a statement, the former president added, “See you in a little while in Sunrise, FL, and tomorrow in Orlando.” “There are a lot of people!” A large audience gathered at FLA Live! Soon, the Trump/O’Reilly History program will begin… pic.twitter.com/8PfZgHHckw 11 December 2021 — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) However, the “According to the Sun-Sentinel, many seats at the “FLA Live Arena” remained unoccupied. According to the publication, the upper level was closed off, and individuals who had tickets for that area were “upgraded” to the lower bowl.

Pictures sent on social media showed the top tier of the arena completely vacant, though it was unclear when they were taken, as well as empty chairs strewn throughout the venue.

Trump amused the audience by criticizing Vice President Joe Biden and claiming that the United States was no longer great, as well as repeating unfounded allegations that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

According to the Sentinel, he stated, “Our country is no longer respected in my opinion.” “The United States benefits every country on the planet.” “It’s a bad thing to say, but I don’t feel America is fantastic right now,” he later added. Trump praised his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, at one point, calling him “brilliant and keen.” Trump stated of Obama, “I liked him,” even though he criticized him for fostering “tremendous divisiveness” in the country.” During his time in office, Trump also told the gathering that he got along best with “tyrants” like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The tyrants were the ones I did the best with,” he remarked. “For some reason, I got along swimmingly with both Putin and China’s President Xi. I got along with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un… and isn’t that great? Isn’t that preferable to having a nuclear war?” Trump also mentioned the tragic brawl at the United States Capitol on January 6th. This is a condensed version of the information.