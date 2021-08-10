The Top 25 Tourist Attractions in the United States.

Prior to March 2020, tourism contributed more than $1.6 trillion to the US economy.

Tourism data varies from state to state, and some national polls leave out important destinations, making it impossible to determine what the most popular tourist attractions in the United States are.

To assist anyone interested in seeing some of what the United States has to offer visitors, we’ve compiled a list of the top 25 most frequented tourist attractions in the country, based on data from the previous decade.

All values are estimates based on data collected prior to the COVID-19 epidemic, when tourism was at normal levels.

New York’s Times Square

New York, New York, New York, New York, New York, New York, New Almost everyone who visits New York includes a stop in Times Square on their schedule. Shopping, entertainment, and plenty of food are all available. Visit on New Year’s Eve to witness the world-famous ball drop.

50 million visitors every year

Central Park is a park in New York City.

Central Park, which is larger than the principality of Monaco at 832 acres, is another popular tourist destination in New York. There are seven man-made lakes and over 9000 benches alone, not to mention the Naumburg Bandshell and a stunning Alice in Wonderland statue. This is a must-see.

Annual visitors: 42 million

The Las Vegas Strip is a popular tourist destination.

To see everything the fabled Las Vegas Strip has to offer would take a lifetime. Every year, visitors come from all over the world to gamble, drink, and, of course, enjoy the world-class entertainment in Sin City.

Annual visitors: 42 million

Union Station is a train station in New York City

In the 1980s, around 160 million dollars were spent into Washington, D.C.’s United Station after it fell into disrepair.

It was reopened in 1988 and is now considered a must-see for visitors to the nation’s capital. There is plenty of cuisine and shopping for those who aren’t charmed with the architecture.

40 million visitors every year

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

It’s hard to think that the civil engineer who created Golden Gate Park, William Hammond Hall, was only 25 years old at the time. There’s a lot of beauty to see on 1,017 acres. Make sure to look at at least a few of the flower arrangements.

Annual visitors: 24 million

New York City’s Grand Central Terminal

In the midst of tourists This is a condensed version of the information.