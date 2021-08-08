The Top 25 Highest-Paying Jobs in the United States.

Many people choose their dream job because it is something they are passionate about, while others choose it because it would provide them with the most employment stability. Others, on the other hand, are attracted to jobs because of the compensation.

Jobs in health and medicine are the highest-paid in the United States, with the top 25 paying more than $100,000 per year, more than double the national median income of $46,124. (as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics).

However, obtaining those credentials necessitates a great deal of effort and worry.

According to US News and World Report, the 25 highest-paying jobs in the United States are listed below.

$265,990 anesthesiologist

Before, during, and after surgery, an anesthesiologist assesses, monitors, and supervises patients, as well as administering anaesthetic. Due to emergency procedures and deliveries, they work long hours and have an erratic schedule.

Those interested in this field must first complete four years of medical school, followed by a four-year anesthesiology residency.

$251,890 for a surgeon

It’s no surprise that surgeons earn a lot of money after finishing medical school, residency, and specialty training.

If they operate in trauma or similar disciplines, surgeons can work long and irregular hours, including overnight shifts, depending on their speciality.

$242,740 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

From tumors and cysts to wisdom tooth difficulties, oral and maxillofacial surgeons address injuries and deformities in and around the mouth and jaw.

Qualification entails extensive training, including an undergraduate degree, medical school, and a residency.

$235,240 Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Because they are involved in a particularly difficult moment of a parent’s life: pregnancy and childbirth, OB-GYNs have a tremendously demanding job.

They deal with reproductive health and delivery in the vaginal, ovarian, uterine, and cervical regions, and must pass a license exam after medical school and a residency before practicing.

$229,380 Orthodontist

Anyone who had braces as a teenager was likely referred to an orthodontist by their dentist, who likely attended dentistry school and completed a residency after graduation.

To provide correction procedures for their patients’ teeth, orthodontists use X-rays, braces, and mouth guards.

$216,090 Psychiatrist

Psychiatrists are doctors who have completed medical school and a residency program after earning their bachelor’s degree.

Those who meet the requirements go on to work at a mental health facility. This is a condensed version of the information.