The Top 20 Vacation Spots in the United States.

“This land was built for you and me, from California to New York Island, from the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters.”

â€Woody Guthrie says.

Where do people go on vacation in a country with so much beauty and variety? TripAdvisor has compiled a list of the most popular places on tourists’ wish lists.

The list was compiled “based on the quality and quantity of Tripadvisor traveler reviews and ratings for lodgings, restaurants, and things to do in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period (December 1, 2019 through November 30, 2020),” according to the firm.

Here are the top 20 places to visit in 2021…

New York City is a city in the United States.

According to NYC & Company, the city’s tourism promotion organization, New York City welcomed a record 66.6 million tourists in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the city is the most popular tourist destination in the United States.

The excitement, the people, the food, the over 500 art galleries, the over 2,000 arts and cultural organizations: the list goes on and on because New York has everything.

Maui is a Hawaiian island.

Maui is a natural haven with beautiful beaches, valleys, the Haleakala National Park, the massive Haleakala volcano, and unique black-sand beaches like Pa’iloa.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the island got more than 3 million yearly tourists in 2019.

Las Vegas is a popular tourist destination.

Las Vegas, the world’s entertainment center, is home to some of the world’s most opulent casinos, as well as superb shopping, dining, entertainment, and nightlife.

The city, according to Chuck Palahniuk, author of Fight Club, “looks the way you’d imagine heaven must look at night.”

New Orleans is a city in the United States.

New Orleans, Louisiana’s largest city and home to one of the country’s largest ports, is the ideal destination for culture and enjoyment.

The picturesque French Quarter, the aristocratic Garden District, and the vibrant Bourbon Street are all on the must-see list.

Florida’s Key West

The southernmost point of the United States, Key West, is known for its beautiful beaches and historic landmarks. Visit Florida describes it as “renowned for watersports, bustling nightlife, beaches, historic monuments, and its pastel, conch-style architecture.” Not to mention the incredible scuba diving.

Hawaii’s island of Oahu

Honolulu is located on the island of Oahu, often known as “The Gathering Place.”

There’s Waikiki Beach and surfers from all over the world who can’t get enough of the North Shore’s high-octane winter swells. This is a condensed version of the information.