The top 100 colleges in the United States.

Thousands of institutions throughout the country are starting their fall semesters in unprecedented numbers this year. Many colleges have been compelled to transition to online instruction as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, leaving some incoming freshmen without a full campus experience. Hopefully, students will be able to completely immerse themselves in lectures, student life events, and Saturday football games again sooner rather than later.

Stacker used Niche’s 2021 rankings to build a list of the best universities in America to coincide with the start of another academic year. Academics, admissions, financial aid, and student life are all elements that Niche considers when ranking colleges. More information on Niche’s methodology can be found here.

The list covers both public and private schools, ranging from women’s colleges on the West Coast to top East Coast liberal arts colleges. There are also a number of large public schools, as well as more privatized, religion-focused universities. These institutions provide cutting-edge programs in research, entrepreneurship, and even video gaming. While several of the institutions on the list are most recognized for their sporting achievements, many of the so-called football schools are making rapid intellectual breakthroughs, generating a lot of Rhodes scholars and collaborating with tech industry heavyweights. Of course, some institutions just have unique features that few others do, such as an ice cream factory or a nuclear reactor on campus.

These rankings take into account tuition, student-to-faculty ratios, acceptance rates, and graduation rates. A school’s attraction is often influenced by its location, whether it’s a beachfront site, one surrounded by New England scenery, or near to tech hubs and firms like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. While the Ivy Leagues are usually thought to be the best of the best when it comes to American universities, that isn’t always the case with this ranking. Click through to find out which school came in first.

The University of California, Irvine (UCI) is a public university in Irvine, California

Irvine, California

29,251 students are enrolled as undergraduates.

18:1 student-to-faculty ratio

The acceptance rate is 29%.

83 percent of students graduate.

Earnings during a six-year period: $58,400

Employment rate after two years: 90%

The University of California-Irvine is routinely listed among the nation’s top public universities. The University of California, Irvine, has been at the forefront of COVID-19 research. The has recently. This is a condensed version of the information.