The TikToker who assisted in the search for Gabby Petito’s body recounts his encounter with Brian Laundrie.

Jessica Schultz, the TikToker who assisted investigators in locating Gabby Petito’s body, has spoken about her contact with Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Petito initially vanished while Laundrie and Petito were traveling cross-country.

Schultz claimed in a TikTok video that she observed Laundrie park his white 2012 Ford Transit van at Spread Waterway, a creek in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, on August 26. From August 22 to August 29, Schultz and her companions camped in the area.

Schultz stated, “I am 100 percent convinced that I did witness [Laundrie] park his van.” “He seemed uneasy and perplexed, and it was just him.” Gabby was not present.”

Schultz stated that she initially drove around Laundrie’s van while attempting to pass him on a one-lane park road.

She continued, “He forced me drive off the road to go past him, which I thought was just extremely strange.”

She claimed she was drawn to Laundrie’s car because she, too, is a Van-lifer. Someone who lives in their van, either part-time or full-time, is known as a van-lifer. They frequently convert their vans into little homes with beds, toilets, kitchens, and other amenities.

Laundrie’s car also stood out, she added, because it wasn’t parked in one of the normal long-stay parking locations.

In a follow-up TikTok video, she added, “His van was not in a real position, so I believed they’d get booted by the folks who patrol the area.” “However, the van sat there for several days and nights and was not towed away.”

“The strangest part was that there was no sign that anyone was actually at the van,” she continued. “Usually, individuals in compact vans have their doors open and are relaxing in a hammock or something. However, there were no indicators of genuine life at the van.”

