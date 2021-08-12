The TikTok Conveyor Belt Trend is being slammed by a sushi restaurant.

One restaurant issued a harsh warning against TikTok users racking up millions of views by placing their phones on sushi restaurant conveyor belts.

Users set their phones up on an empty plate on the conveyor belt and video as it moves throughout the restaurant, according to the fad. Other guests usually grin or wave at the camera, which usually results in a happy conclusion.

However, some people have criticized the practice as an invasion of privacy, and one sushi restaurant even put up a notice to discourage customers from doing so. If they decide to do it nonetheless, the sign contains some blunt statements about where the phone will end up.

The sign belongs to Nippon Sushi, according to Reddit user “BrassWallet,” though the particular location is uncertain because the name is used by several restaurants across the United States and Canada.

The warning states, “Kindly refrain from placing your phone on the conveyor belt to make a TikTok.” “This is invading the privacy of other diners who do not want to be recorded, so at the end of the belt cycle, your phone will be lowered into our commercial-grade dishwasher with empty plates, where it will be fully submerged in water, detergent, sanitizing agents, rinse additives, and pressurized and heated to 180 degrees F within a 90-second cycle.

“We are not liable for lost or stolen phones. Thank you very much!”

It’s somewhat aggravating that a restaurant would have to put up a sign due of mildlyinfuriating tiktoks.

Because many plates still have food on them, it’s safe to conclude the restaurant doesn’t have an automatic dishwashing system, and it’s more than probable that dishes are physically removed off the conveyor belt, cleared, and reloaded. However, the sign almost probably implies that phones will be viewed as standard empty plates and treated similarly when removed from the conveyor belt.

They don’t want you recording TikToks on the conveyor belt, that’s for sure.

The craze began in May on TikTok, when a user published footage of herself setting her phone on an empty plate in a sushi restaurant with over 3 million followers. This is a condensed version of the information.