The threat of a government shutdown looms as Congress approaches a deadline without a deal.

With federal funding set to expire at midnight on Friday, Congress is once again dangerously close to a government shutdown.

Democratic and Republican leaders have stated their aim to pass a stopgap budget measure before the deadline, deferring the issue until at least early next year and allowing them to work on more critical matters.

As negotiations resumed on Tuesday, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters at the Capitol, “No one should be anxious about a government shutdown.”

However, everything came to a halt a day later when members of his own caucus tried to stymie the process. If negotiators don’t agree to challenge President Joe Biden’s obligatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates for select workers, the government could shut down for the weekend.

“We’ll be okay with unanimous consent as long as [US Senate Majority Leader Schumer] makes sure we don’t fund that unconstitutional mandate,” Senator Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Marshall and his colleagues could use a procedural maneuver to postpone a vote, but given widespread bipartisan support for a stopgap measure, any shutdown would be ended in days, with little effect on vaccines. The interim bill has nothing to do with vaccine mandate policies, which are currently being challenged in court.

“Some folks want to send a statement because they oppose the vaccine mandate across the board, and they’re searching for another way to express themselves,” Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn told reporters. “Aside from opposing the [spending bill], I believe we have a variety of choices.” To fast-track legislation, the Senate requires unanimous consent, which leaders were banking on to reach this week’s deadline. Otherwise, senators who oppose can start a potentially days-long procedure that includes up to 30 hours of floor debate and three days before a vote on whether or not to proceed. Before the final vote, there could be another 30 hours of floor debate.

“It would lead to pandemonium if every member of this chamber used the fear of a shutdown to win concessions on their own interests,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, warned from the Senate floor on Wednesday as behind-the-scenes negotiations continued.

