The Texas website for snitching on abortion “abettors” may violate the privacy rules of the web company.

According to one technology writer, the Texas website for reporting persons who break the state’s new anti-abortion law may be violating the privacy restrictions of its domain name registrar, GoDaddy.

People can send anonymous tips on the Texas Right to Life website, prolifewhistleblower.com, about doctors, clinics, or other individuals who may have assisted women in getting an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

However, Shoshana Wodinsky, a tech writer, believes the website may be in violation of GoDaddy’s domain name registrar’s guidelines.

According to GoDaddy’s regulations, its registered websites are not allowed to “collect or harvest” information about users without their permission. Its policies also prohibit registered sites from doing anything that “violates another User’s or any other person or entity’s privacy or publicity rights, or breaches any obligation of confidentiality that you owe to another User or any other person or entity.”

“A site primarily put up to out people who try to help someone attain a sensitive, stigmatized medical procedure probably come under this [principle]in either case,” Wodinsky stated.

People who oppose the Texas Right to Life website could report it to GoDaddy’s “abuse complaint” section as “inappropriate content [that]shows personal information.”

Wodinsky isn’t the first person to try to take down the website. Several users have recommended flooding the site with fake tips to waste investigators’ time since its introduction.

On the video-sharing website TikTok, one activist named Sean Black, who goes by the handle “black madness21,” devised a repeatable computer script that allows individuals to swiftly submit bogus data. Black said in a TikTok video that his script submitted 300 entries before his IP address was disabled.

Kimberlyn Schwartz, Texas Right to Life’s director of media and communication, acknowledged that those who submit fake complaints have their IP addresses blocked on the website.

The site has also been subjected to distributed denial of service (DDOS) attempts, according to Schwartz. DDOS attacks send numerous access requests to a website using automated internet bots in an attempt to overrun its traffic capacity and crash it.

The new Texas legislation gives private persons the right to sue anyone who "aides or abets" an abortion. Any healthcare staff, drivers, or funders who would support a pregnant woman may be considered aiders and abetters.