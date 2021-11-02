The Texas Medical Board has issued a warning to a doctor known as “Demon Sperm” for prescribing Hydroxychloroquine for COVID.

The Texas Medical Board took “corrective action” against a Houston doctor in October after he prescribed hydroxychloroquine to a COVID-19 patient without advising them about the potential health risks.

During the height of the epidemic, Dr. Stella Immanuel gained popularity for claiming that hydroxychloroquine might be used to treat COVID infection. The medicine had been administered to “hundreds” of Immanuel’s patients, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Hydroxychloroquine has not been confirmed to be effective against COVID-19 in scientific research, and it is not FDA-approved for use as a virus treatment. “The possible benefits of [hydroxychloroquine]do not appear to exceed the hazards,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Immanuel must show verification of informed consent to all patients for whom she prescribes hydroxychloroquine, according to the Texas Medical Board, which assures that the patient is aware of any potential health hazards. This policy must be followed for any COVID-19 treatments that have not been approved.

According to the Chronicle, Immanuel must also “implement protocols that require all permission paperwork for off-label treatment to be examined and signed by the patient.”

Immanuel was also penalized $500 by the medical board.

The medical board, on the other hand, deemed these acts to be solely corrective in nature, and as a result, there will be no marks against Immanuel’s record.

Immanuel was born in Cameroon and attended medical school in Nigeria before relocating to the United States in 1992. Before getting licensed to practice medicine in Texas in 2019, she started her profession at a clinic in Louisiana.

Immanuel has pushed a range of other disproved remedies for COVID-19, as well as other diseases, in addition to hydroxychloroquine. Her official website describes her as “a pastor and deliverance minister,” as well as one of the “frontline doctors campaigning for early treatment of covid19 [sic].” Immanuel’s church, Firepower Ministries, is next to her Houston clinic in a strip mall.

Immanuel has also claimed that she tries to exorcise ghosts and demons from her patients, and that many gynecological problems are caused by “demon sperm” communicated during sex dreams with supernatural beings.

Immanuel has also indicated that she is a believer. This is a condensed version of the information.