The Texas Legislature is nearing the end of a 29-day stalemate, and the House will need five members to reconvene.

Over 50 Texas Democrats traveled to Washington, D.C. last month, but several of them returned on Monday, putting the Legislature closer to a quorum as Republicans try to enact an election bill. Some are still in Washington, mocking those who have returned to the state Capitol.

“Since the quorum break began, I’ve been open and honest about our alternatives in Texas—we don’t have many. Representative James Talarico, a Democrat who returned to Texas, remarked, “This is by design.” “Democracy suffers under one-party rule.”

Republicans in the state Senate are pushing a voting law that is similar to the one that Democrats blocked last month when they walked out. Representative Jim Murphy, head of the House Republican Caucus, stated, “My expectation is that enough members will honor their commitment to show up and perform the people’s business.”

Republicans are now on the verge of securing enough votes to move forward with the bill. The deadlock is beginning to break as more Democrats who went to Washington return to the state Capitol, believing their point has been made while also feeling the strain of being away from home for so long.

The number of Democrats who stayed behind last weekend was fewer than half of the more than 50 who had originally fled to Washington, making it impossible to deny the Legislature a quorum.

In yet another loss for Democrats, the Texas Supreme Court on Monday dismissed their case seeking to overturn Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s veto of more than 2,000 legislative staffers’ salaries when Democrats first walked out on the voting bill in May.

In a special session, Abbott said the Legislature can return the cash. He had also threatened Democrats with arrest if they returned to Texas after leaving, but those who did did so voluntarily.

Republicans authorized barring the doors of the House chamber for the second time this summer on Monday, limiting lawmakers’ ability to leave without permission. This is a condensed version of the information.