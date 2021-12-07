The Texas Highway Department claims ownership of the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ road sign.

Along its highways, Texas takes pride in its good roads and lovely landscape with bluebonnets and Indian paintbrushes. The state’s highway department had to respond to a road sign placed by an independent contractor on Monday.

“Lets Go Brandon,” read the computerized sign.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) issued a statement saying, “This sign is stationed on one of TxDOT’s SH 6 projects and belongs to the contractor.” “The message has been taken down, and TxDOT is in contact with the contractor about this.” According to KXXV, TxDOT has identified the sign just west of Waco, in Central Texas, as belonging to third-party contractor Big Creek Construction, LTD.

That phrase “Let’s go Brandon” has evolved to mean criticizing President Joe Biden with swear words without actually uttering them.

The shout “Let’s go Brandon” began in early October, following NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s victory in the Xfinity Series race in Talladega, Alabama. A bunch of fans in the background began chanting “F*** Joe Biden!” many times while he was being interviewed by sportscaster Kelli Stavas.

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd – ‘Let’s go, Brandon,” Stavas replied, evidently misinterpreting what was being screamed.

Those who were angry with President Joe Biden at the time adopted the chant “Let’s go Brandon” as a rallying cry and a method to convey the profane version without actually uttering the word.

After “Let’s Go Brandon” was noticed on a sign along Highway 6 west of Waco, TxDOT says it is in contact with a contractor.

https://t.co/SvddVlkMNY

Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) (@KBTXRusty) (@KBTXRusty) (@KBTXRus 6th of December, 2021 The “Let’s go Brandon” slogan only started in August, but it’s quickly grown in popularity among conservatives, particularly among those who still want former President Donald Trump to return to the White House.

Even at a World Series game last month in Atlanta, Georgia, where Trump was in attendance, the fans turned toward him and screamed “Let’s go Brandon,” to which he reacted with a smile and a nod of agreement.

According to a representative for Major League Baseball (MLB), Trump requested to attend the World Series game. He was seen mingling with Herschel Walker, a former running back. This is a condensed version of the information.