The Texas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against six school districts, calling mask mandates “unlawful political maneuvering.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, issued an executive order in May prohibiting schools from requiring students and faculty to wear masks. His edict was disobeyed by at least 108 of Texas’ 1,247 public school districts.

Paxton has filed a lawsuit against six school districts. Elgin, with 4,556 students, Galveston, with 7,034 students, Richardson, with 39,524 students, Round Rock, with 51,208 students, Sherman, with 7,510 students, and Spring, with 35,284 students are the names of the schools.

The 145,116 pupils in just six districts account for 2.6 percent of the state’s total student population of 5,479,173. It’s unclear why Paxton chose these six districts to suit.

Two districts are in North Texas, two are around Houston, one is near Austin, and one is on the southeastern coast.

In a statement, Paxton said, “If districts choose to spend their money on legal fees, they must do so knowing that my office is ready and prepared to litigate these cases.”

In response to Paxton’s lawsuits, the Round Rock Independent School District defended its mask requirement, claiming that it was necessary to keep its schools open.

According to the left-leaning news site RawStory.com, “we do work closely with both our local health authorities in Williamson and Travis counties, who tell us that masks remain a crucial tool in halting the spread of COVID-19 in our classrooms.”

Mask mandates exist in at least 108 of Texas’ 1,247 public school districts. While this represents only 8.5 percent of the state’s total school districts, it does contain five of the state’s largest. Over 10% of the state’s 5.4 million students are concentrated in only five districts.

President Joe Biden chastised Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for threatening schools who enforce student mask rules during a speech unveiling his administration’s six-point plan to combat COVID-19 on Thursday.

“Right now, local school administrators are attempting to keep children safe in the midst of a pandemic, while their governor starts a fight with them, threatening their wages and employment. “Let’s talk about bullying in schools,” joked the president.

“If these governors refuse to assist…

He went on to say, “I’ll utilize my powers as president to get them out of the way.”

Abbott threatened to slap a $1,000 charge on those who did not comply.