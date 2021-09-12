The Texas Abortion Law Provides a Model for States Restricting Other Rights.

If the Supreme Court sustains the first-of-its-kind Texas statute allowing citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, it may have unknowingly created a framework for governments to curtail other fundamental rights.

The Texas law, which outlaws abortions if cardiac activity is discovered in the embryo, was denied an emergency request to block it last week, making it the first so-called “heartbeat” bill to take effect in the United States. Unlike previous attempts to prohibit abortions, the new rule is enforced by private citizens rather than state personnel.

This makes it more difficult to contest in court — and, more importantly, it may give a blueprint for other states to prohibit other constitutional rights, according to Dr. Herminia Palacio, president and CEO of the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organization based in New York.

“By refusing to strike down this abortion ban, the United States Supreme Court has opened the floodgates for other states to pass identical legislation,” Palacio told Zenger.

Twelve other states have passed laws prohibiting abortions before the 20th week of pregnancy, but courts have overturned them all, citing the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which concluded women have a constitutionally protected right to the operation on privacy grounds.

The Texas statute, on the other hand, is intended to be immune from federal scrutiny. Rather than outright prohibiting abortion, it empowers Texas residents to sue anybody who performs — or “aides and abets” — one, with successful plaintiffs being entitled for up to $10,000 in damages. Because the law prohibits Texan officials from implementing it, any lawsuit seeking to overturn it on the grounds that it is unconstitutional will encounter challenges, as such lawsuits normally identify state officials as defendants.

In a statement, Jamille Fields Allsbrook, director of women’s health and rights at the Center for American Progress, said, “The court effectively has endorsed a clever and unusual enforcement approach created with the goal of bypassing well-settled law.” “This turns ordinary people into bounty hunters and gives anti-abortion vigilantes the power to sue anyone who helps a woman have an abortion after six weeks.”

Some legal experts are concerned that other states may try to restrict abortions — or other activities — by enacting laws similar to Texas’.

California, for example, might be able to make weapons illegal by crafting. This is a condensed version of the information.