The Texas Abortion Law Is Not Being Celebrated by Republicans. This is why.

Nearly a week after the Supreme Court declined to overturn Texas’ ultra-restrictive abortion rules, which prohibit the practice in almost all cases, a handful of important Republicans have yet to publicly praise the decision.

The so-called “heartbeat bill,” which prohibits abortions beyond 6 weeks—a period during which most women aren’t even aware they’re pregnant—went into effect on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against an emergency appeal filed by abortion rights supporters to stop its implementation.

Democrats slammed the ruling as a harsh assault on women’s rights, while a number of Republican lawmakers in states like Florida, Arkansas, and South Dakota said they plan to introduce identical legislation to try to pass more stringent abortion restrictions.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas is one of the few people who has been relatively silent regarding the passage of Senate Bill 8.

Cruz has yet to tweet about the matter, although he did make a comment to This website that did not specifically mention the six-week abortion ban.

According to his office, “Sen. Cruz is happy that Texas is leading the charge to defend life.” “Every life is a gift from God, and there is no liberty without life. The issue of abortion legislation should be left to the states to decide.”

According to Buzzfeed News, Texas Senator John Cornyn has yet to make a complete statement supporting the new Texas measure.

Only three Texas politicians openly welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision in the aftermath of the abortion bill’s passage: Rep. Chip Roy, Rep. Ronny Jackson, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

The official main GOP Twitter account has also failed to acknowledge the Texas abortion bill’s passage.

Donald Trump, who is still widely seen as the Republican party’s de-facto leader, has expressed reservations about the law, implying that the decision may be overturned.

Trump did not confirm whether he supports the six-week abortion law in an interview with Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Full Measure, calling the verdict as “very complex and also possibly temporary.”

Trump added, “I believe other things will happen.” “And that, in the grand scheme of things, will be the big issue. This is a condensed version of the information.