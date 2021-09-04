The Texas Abortion Law Fails for the First Time in Court.

Under the guise of the state’s new anti-abortion statute, a Texas state judge has barred the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life and its affiliates from suing Planned Parenthood clinic staff.

“The Court finds that if plaintiffs, their physicians, and staff are subjected to private enforcement lawsuits against them under S.B. 8, there is a probable, irreparable, and imminent injury in the interim for which plaintiffs and their physicians, staff, and patients throughout Texas have no adequate remedy at law,” Judge Maya Guerra Gamble wrote in her decision.

Her decision, according to The Hill, solely affects the parties involved in the lawsuit and does not prevent the new law from taking effect.

The new Texas legislation gives private persons the right to sue anyone who “aides or abets” an abortion. Any healthcare providers, drivers, or funders who would assist a pregnant woman in seeking an abortion might be considered aiders and abetters. Any private citizen who successfully sues such an aide is entitled to a reward of at least $10,000 from the person who is being sued.

According to The Washington Post, abortion services account for 12% of Planned Parenthood’s reproductive health services in 2013.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.