The Texas abortion law, according to Alan Dershowitz, is unconstitutional and will be overturned by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, according to renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz, would eventually knock down Texas’ newly enacted anti-abortion law.

During a Thursday appearance with the conservative network Newsmax, Dershowitz said, “I do predict the Supreme Court will strike down the Texas statute.” “It’s possible they won’t do it straight away. They may have to wait until the next case, which is scheduled to be heard in the fall. The Texas law, on the other hand, is doomed.”

He continued, “I think it’s so unconstitutional, I don’t even know where to begin.” He went on to say, “Texas is simply trying to invalidate Roe v. Wade,” referring to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 decision. The verdict stated that a pregnant woman has the right to get an abortion up to 24 to 28 weeks into her pregnancy without undue government restrictions.

He claimed that the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the law to take effect violated the principle of stare decisis. Stare decisis is a legal word that refers to the notion that court judgements should be guided by earlier judicial decisions’ legal precedent.

“Specially for conservatives, we need stare decisis. Conservatives should respect and uphold previous judgements, according to the lawyer. “Don’t change the law dramatically just because you have a temporary Supreme Court majority.”

During his remarks, Dershowitz expressed his belief that Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh would find the law’s enforcement mechanism to be problematic.

Private persons can sue anyone who “aides or abets” an abortion under the law. Any healthcare providers, drivers, or funders who would assist a pregnant woman in seeking an abortion might be considered aiders and abetters. Any private citizen who successfully sues such an aide is entitled to a reward of at least $10,000 from the person who is being sued.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in her dissent that Texas legislators likely drafted the statute with private citizens as enforcers to avoid it being challenged in court. People can usually sue state officers in court to prevent them from enforcing a law.

However, the Texas law can only be implemented by private citizens who are not employees of the state government. As a result, Supreme Court reporter Ian Millhiser wrote in a recent Vox story that it is tough to challenge in federal court.