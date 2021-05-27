The Tennessee Swingers Club was awarded $30,000 from the COVID Relief Fund.

It has been revealed that a Tennessee venue that bills itself as a “upscale swingers club” earned tens of thousands of dollars from the government after registering for a COVID-19 business relief programme.

The Menages Inc. in Nashville was one of the recipients of hundreds of millions of dollars from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant (SERG) program, which was announced in October.

The venue received the maximum $30,000 under the plan, according to WTVF.

The club, which caters to “people who have a common interest in exploring the sensual side of life with others,” was granted thousands more dollars than other businesses that were forced to close as a result of the pandemic, according to a searchable full list of SERG grantees.

Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic Caucus leader, said WTVF, “This is where our money is going.”

“It’s clear that we need more accountability. It’s sad and shocking. This is something that the governor needs to address.”

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, according to a spokeswoman, did not consider morality when awarding the grants, only that the businesses were not involved in any unlawful conduct.

The state required that the firm establish they had a loss of income or other expenses that were directly tied to the epidemic, and demanded “substantial” quantities of data as proof of financial damage, according to a statement from the department to Washington Newsday.

The following were also part of the SERG grant eligibility criteria:

As of August 31, 2020, must be a Tennessee-based domestic firm or a business incorporated in another state with at least one physical site in Tennessee.

Businesses with combined yearly revenues of more over $10 million could not be subsidiaries of another company.

As of August 31, 2020, you must register with the Secretary of State, register with the Department of Revenue, or file a federal Schedule C.

Operating since April 1, 2020, with the exception of brief closures due to COVID-19, and able to demonstrate that the business was open during that time.

Proof of financial hardship as a result of COVID-19-related business disruption or COVID-19-related qualified direct business expenditure.

There will be no illegal conduct in accordance with local, state, and federal laws. This is a condensed version of the information.