The Tennessee courts have ruled that Biden’s new eviction moratorium is “inapplicable” un the state.

According to the Associated Press, Barbara Peck, a spokesperson for the Tennessee state court system, state court officials indicated that the newly-extended eviction moratorium is “not applicable in Tennessee.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh eviction restriction on Tuesday, which will take effect on October 3 after the last moratorium expired over the weekend. The CDC’s ability to order a halt to evictions, however, has been questioned.

In late July, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio, ruled that the CDC lacks the authority to enact an eviction moratorium. According to the Associated Press, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh warned President Joe Biden’s administration in June not to take any more action on the moratorium without congressional consent.

Landlords from Alabama who failed in their previous attempt to lift the eviction moratorium returned to federal court in Washington late Wednesday, asking for an order allowing evictions to resume.

To support its legal position, the administration is depending on disparities between the new order and the eviction pause that expired over the weekend. At the very least, as Biden himself stated, the new moratorium will buy time for the estimated 3.6 million Americans who are facing eviction.

Some legal experts who doubt the new eviction prohibition will hold up argue that its legal foundations are startlingly similar to the old one.

“Welcome to the new moratorium, which is identical to the old moratorium!” On Reason.com, Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University who favored Biden over former President Donald Trump last year, wrote.

According to Nicholas Bagley, a legal professor at the University of Michigan, landlords “all over the country” will turn to the courts “immediately” in order to obtain a preliminary injunction, which would effectively allow evictions to resume.

The primary legal question is whether the CDC, in the event of a public health emergency, has the ability to halt evictions under existing federal legislation, which dates back to 1944.

