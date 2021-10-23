The ten most rat-infested cities in the United States.

For the sixth year in a row, Chicago was voted the most rat-infested city in the United States when pest management company Orkin announced its “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list in October 2020.

The number of new residential and commercial rodent treatments conducted by the company between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020 was used to build the list.

Residential properties, according to Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist, “provide the ideal environment for rats because of access to food and water supplies, potential entry points, and hiding areas” in the previous year’s study.

“A rat can squeeze through a quarter-sized opening, whereas a mouse can wedge itself into a hole smaller than a dime,” she continued.

According to Orkin, the cities listed below are the ten most rat-infested in America.

1. The city of Chicago

According to the current research, which ranked Chicago No. 1 for the sixth year in a row, rodents adore the Windy City.

As the pandemic pushed restaurants and bars to close, the Chicago Tribune reported in May 2020 that the city noticed an uptick in rat complaints, with the critters scrambling to find new places to eat.

“Norway rats are a prevalent species in Chicago and throughout the United States. “They can get in through foundations and openings as small as an inch (24mm),” Orkin claims. Norway rats may be nesting in your home if you see scraps of shredded paper or cloth.

The city is aware of the issue and conducted its own rat infestation research in 2018, which revealed a problem in high-density neighborhoods in Chicago’s north and north-west. The main culprit, according to the research, was improper waste disposal.

2. Los AngelesAccording to Orkin, the mouse population in Los Angeles is booming, with the city maintaining its No. 2 ranking from 2019.

The problem has gotten so serious that a local high school had to close just before the start of the new academic year last August due to rat infestation. When the instructors arrived, “they found a horrible scene: dead rats on the floor, rat nests in the cabinets, excrement on desks,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

3. New York City

According to a 2014 study, New York City is home to approximately 2 million rats.

When it comes to New York rodents, they have a lot of options. This is a condensed version of the information.