The Telegraph Wildfire has burned nearly 150 thousand acres, making it the sixth-largest fire in state history.

According to a June 16 update from the Telegraph Fire Information Facebook page, the fire has scorched 148,299 acres and is currently 58 percent containment. The fires have been brought under control by over 1,000 firefighters. A image of the fire was also included in the Facebook page.

The Telegraph Fire has grown in size during the last two weeks, but the percentage of containment has reduced. On Tuesday, fire officials reported that the fire had scorched 123,078 acres and was 68 percent contained on the InciWeb national wildfire information system.

The Telegraph Fire was 59 percent controlled as of Tuesday evening, according to fire authorities, but that number has dropped as of this morning. The Telegraph Fire, which is near Arizona’s Top-of-the-World neighborhood, burnt 56,626 acres just last week, according to fire officials.

According to InciWeb, the fire, which was originally reported by officials on June 4, has damaged or destroyed 22 structures, and officials suspect it was started by a person. They did say, though, that the matter is still being looked into. The fire has not resulted in any injuries or deaths.

As the Telegraph Fire grew in size, scorching over 148,000 acres, it became Arizona’s sixth-largest wildfire, surpassing the Woodbury Fire, which burned roughly 123,875 acres in 2019. According to KNXV-TV in Arizona, the 2011 Wallow Fire is still the state’s largest wildfire, having scorched over 500,000 acres.

On Tuesday, KNXV-TV reported that the Telegraph Fire had merged with the Mescal Fire, which was no longer an active wildfire.

In an InciWeb update on Wednesday morning, fire officials set the evacuation status at “Go” for residents near El Capitan (east and west), Dripping Springs, Wind Spirit, Hagen Ranch, Slash S Ranch, and Government Springs. The “Go” status tells residents to evacuate immediately as there is imminent and potentially life-threatening danger.

