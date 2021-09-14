The ‘Tax the Rich’ dress worn by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala received mixed reviews.

The “Tax the Rich” outfit worn by Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Monday’s Met Gala in New York City drew mixed responses.

While some have criticized her attire for being tone-deaf because to the roughly $35,000 tickets to the event, according to The Evening Standard, most invited celebrities do not pay to attend. According to the journal, the Met Gala selects emerging designers to showcase their work during the event. Celebrities who dress in their own designs are given free admission to the event.

At the #MetGala, AOC wore a Tax the Rich gown with Kris Jenner draped over her shoulder in a wow icon photo.

Ilana Kaplan, a writer, described the gown as “simply iconic” in a tweet.

Is AOC's outfit emblazoned with the words "tax the rich"? just iconic #MetGala

“‘Tax the affluent,’ says AOC’s outfit… at the Met Gala… when tickets cost $30,000.” commented another Twitter user, Marina Medvin. But AOC is referring to you, not them. You have a lot of money. Because you have a job. You will be taxed. That is the truth. The Met Gala attendees are exempt from paying taxes. You don’t have it.”

At the Met Gala, where tickets cost $30,000, AOC’s attire proclaims, “Tax the Rich.”

But AOC is referring to you, not them. You have a lot of money. Because you have a job. You will be taxed. That is the truth. The Met Gala attendees are exempt from paying taxes. You don't have it.

“I’m not American but aoc is an anti-capitalist queen we love to watch it #MetGala,” another Twitter user, @Agronveliu97, wrote.

I'm not an American, yet we love to picture AOC as an anti-capitalist queen. #MetGala

“A table at the Met Gala costs roughly $275,000 and an individual ticket costs $30,000,” wrote another user named David Hookstead. Why is @AOC attending an event that only the wealthiest individuals in America can afford if she despises the wealthy? I’m curious if any journalists will perform their jobs and approach her.”

