The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is ‘not inevitable,’ according to the Pentagon. The United States will provide financial assistance.

As US forces prepare to leave Afghanistan by the end of the summer, the Pentagon has stated that a Taliban takeover is “not inevitable” and that Afghan troops will be able to fight back with US financial assistance.

On Friday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN’s New Day, “It’s not a forgone conclusion, and nobody should think it is a forgone conclusion, that the Taliban will simply take over the country.” “It doesn’t have to be this way, and the Afghans won’t be able to do it without our assistance.”

“That assistance will be phased out. It won’t be on the ground, as you mentioned, and it won’t necessarily be face-to-face, but we’ll continue to support them financially, including with salaries for their soldiers. We’ll also help them maintain their planes outside of the country, so we’ll still be there to assist them, but it’ll be up to them,” Kirby stated. “And it’s not inevitable that the Taliban will simply take over the country and cobble it together. They’re combatants, the Afghan forces.”

Kirby’s remarks came as the Biden administration defended its choice to terminate America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban’s continued territorial gains in the country.

The Taliban had taken control of two vital border crossings the day before, Torghundi and Islam Qala, the latter of which is a key gateway into Iran and where 15% of Afghanistan’s imports pass through.

Taliban spokesman Shahabudding Delawar claimed on Friday that the Islamist group controls around 85% of Afghanistan.

Despite the Taliban’s growing territorial control, the Biden administration has maintained that Afghan troops, with US financial assistance, will be able to fight a Taliban takeover, despite the fact that many have pointed out that Afghan forces have not acted independently since the US invaded Afghanistan in the aftermath of 9/11.

President Joe Biden has stated unequivocally that the United States will not desert the tens of thousands of Afghans who have aided the American forces, guaranteeing them “a home in the United States, if you so choose.”

