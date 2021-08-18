The Taliban aren’t ruling out the possibility of cutting off someone’s hands as a form of punishment.

The Taliban are promising a regime that will be different from the one that ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s, but a spokesperson wouldn’t rule out the possibility of suspected thieves having their hands severed.

The Taliban held a news conference on Tuesday after violently taking over the country last weekend, claiming that the new Afghanistan will be more free than the one they previously ruled. There will be no retaliation for individuals who served in government or assisted American soldiers, and women will be free to work and attend school, but all of this will take place under Sharia, or Islamic law.

Thieves and suspected thieves had their hands and feet chopped off under the Taliban’s draconian interpretation of Islamic law during their rule in the 1990s. This was frequently done in public, and the cut body part was sometimes displayed in front of a crowd.

When NPR reporter A Martinez asked Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen if the punishment would be part of the group’s new guideline, he left the possibility open.

“I can claim that the courts interpret Islamic law. Every individual has the right to self-defense. Then [the court]can make a decision based on Islamic law. So I don’t have anything to say about that,” Shaheen added.

In the 2010s, the Taliban reinstated the punishment in regions under their control. In July, Taliban judge Gul Rahim informed the German daily Bild that he had employed the punishment in his most recent cases. Rahim stated he ordered a man’s hand to be hacked off in the case of a man who broke into a residence and stole a golden ring. Then, he added, he inquired whether the owner wanted the man’s leg chopped off because he broke into the house and stole the ring, committing two offenses.

After minimal resistance, Taliban fighters grabbed control of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, and their ascension to power prompted a chaotic rush of people to the airport in an attempt to exit the country. Several people died as a result of their attempts to flee by hanging to the side of a US military plane as it took off.

