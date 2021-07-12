The suspect in the ammo bust near the MLB All-Star Game has a criminal record that included weapons and drug charges.

One of the defendants detained and accused in connection with a huge ammo seizure near the MLB All-Star Game this week had a ten-year criminal record for firearms and narcotics offenses.

Richard Platt, who was detained in Denver on Friday night, has been charged in three separate counties in the last eleven years: Jefferson, Douglas, and Boulder.

According to court documents, he previously pleaded guilty to various crimes relating to 2016 occurrences, including theft, drugs, firearms, child abuse related to negligence with no damage, and felony threats. In 2010, he pled guilty to narcotics possession in a separate case, and he is currently facing drug and weapons charges from a case last year.

After a maid informed authorities about more than a dozen weapons and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition found inside their room, Platt was detained along with two other men and one woman at the Maven Hotel this weekend.

Platt was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

On Sunday, he appeared in court and was given a $50,000 cash bond by a Denver magistrate judge.

He and his lawyer argued for a lower bond, claiming that he would not flee and that he had a track record of attending previous court hearings.

“I have a brand new job, and I have and have kept all of my previous court dates. Every single one was created by me. Platt told the judge, “I haven’t skipped any court dates.”

Platt’s request was denied by Judge Kathleen Boland, who cited the case’s “severe public safety issues.”

Gabriel Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Kanoelehua Serikawa, the other accused, are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The number of guns, ammo, and vantage point from the eighth level of the hotel, which is a block from Coors Field, raised fears of a “Las Vegas-style shooting” for Tuesday’s game, according to Denver police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, on the other hand, stated on Sunday that they do not believe the arrests made on Friday were related to terrorism or the All-Star Game.

“There is no reason to suspect this event was linked to terrorism or an attempt to disrupt the All-Star Game.” We have no idea. This is a condensed version of the information.