The Surprising Life of the Father of the Modern Hotel Industry

“It all started with a summer vacation in 1951 from Memphis to Washington, D.C., with my two brothers and two sisters loaded into the family station wagon,” Kemmons Wilson Jr. recounted, describing a family journey that forever changed the world of travel and lodging. He continued, laughing, “That was back when cars didn’t have air conditioning.”

Actually, it was a combination of a family vacation and a professional trip. Wilson’s father was a serial entrepreneur who was always on the lookout for new business opportunities. It turns out that this one was on the lookout for him.

By any standard, it was a dreadful journey. When the family luggage flew from the car’s roof rack, the clothes were thrown over the road, covered in tar and dirt. Wilson Jr. chuckled as he remarked, “Dad had to purchase everyone new clothes.”

When his father tried to get a hotel room, things became even worse. There was no Expedia or Google maps back then, let alone cellphones, and hotels were a hit-or-miss enterprise for mom-and-pop establishments. Wilson Jr. said that “during road trips, Dad would inspect a room before agreeing to stay.” “Sometimes [he]walked back to the car and said, ‘It isn’t big enough’ or ‘It’s too unclean,’ and we’ll keep driving to the next location.’ You didn’t know how distant the next place was back then.” The family piled into the room with sleeping bags in tow when his father finally located an acceptable spot to remain for the night. His father made a deal with the motel owner for $6 per night. “Dad checks out the next morning, and the guy charges him $16,” he explained. ‘We agreed on $6 yesterday,’ Dad replied. ‘What’s the point of $16?’ ‘Well, I charge $2 extra for each child,’ he explained. “Because there were five of us, the $6 became $16,” Wilson Jr. explained. “This isn’t fair,” my father complained, “we didn’t use any extra water, towels, or linens,” to which the proprietor answered, “Well, buddy, that’s the way it is.” The majority of individuals would have paid the bill, whined for an hour, and then moved on. Wilson’s father isn’t one of them. “He told my mother he was returning to Memphis to develop 400 hotels across the country, most of them within a day’s drive of one another,” he recalled.

