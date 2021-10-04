The Supreme Court upholds Donald Trump’s plan to spend $3.6 billion on a border wall.

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court instructed a lower court to revisit prior decisions that barred an estimated $3.6 billion from being used to build the border wall between the United States and Mexico championed by former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden has moved to suspend money for border wall construction advocated by his predecessor since taking office in January. Since the project was halted by the next administration, the Biden administration contended that the Supreme Court did not need to weigh in on the dispute addressing border wall financing.

However, the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday asked for a re-examination of the issue, citing the changed conditions in which the project is being evaluated, including the White House’s new leadership.

In a Monday ruling, the Supreme Court remanded the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, “with instructions to direct the District Court to vacate its judgments.”

“In view of the altered circumstances in this case, the District Court should determine what further actions are required and appropriate,” the Supreme Court noted.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.