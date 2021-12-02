The Supreme Court of the United States has signaled that Roe v. Wade may be overturned. Abortion rights advocates are alarmed.

The conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court hinted on Wednesday that it would overturn Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark decision that legalized abortion nationally nearly 50 years ago.

On Wednesday, during nearly two hours of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, questions from the court’s six conservative members signaled that they were leaning toward upholding a Mississippi law that would prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The outcome of the Mississippi case, as well as the 1992 judgment in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, could determine the fate of Roe.

The ruling of the court is not expected until June or July. Following the arguments, pro-choice organizations expressed concern about the possibility of a finding that would make abortion illegal or severely restricted in almost half of the country, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research organization.

“It was disconcerting, but not surprising, that the majority of Supreme Court justices were willing to enable politicians to regulate what we can do with our bodies during today’s arguments,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“Let’s be clear: if the Supreme Court upholds Mississippi’s prohibition, it will overturn nearly 50 years of precedent, jeopardize abortion access across the country, and, in Justice [Sonia] Sotomayor’s words, “create a smell” in the public’s opinion of the Court and its legitimacy.”

Johnson continued, ” “While we cannot foresee how the Supreme Court will rule in this case—or in the case of Texas’ draconian abortion ban, which has now been in effect for three months—it is evident that the courts will not safeguard our rights. This is a fight that affects everyone, and we must all stand up for our communities and take proactive steps to defend abortion access, such as Congress passing the Women’s Health Protection Act. Know this: Planned Parenthood will continue to do everything possible to ensure and safeguard your health-care access, no matter what.” We’ve reached a breaking point — and we’re not going to take it lying down. Together, with all of our partners across the country, we can make a difference. This is a condensed version of the information.