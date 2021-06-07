The Supreme Court of the United States has dismissed a case alleging sex discrimination in the military draft, citing the fact that Congress is considering changes to the law.

Three justices stated that Congress will explore amending the Military Selective Service Act, which now only compels men to register for the draft when they reach the age of 18. If the case had been accepted by the Supreme Court, the court would have had to assess whether the government’s registration requirement for men is discriminatory.

“Of course, whether Congress will remove gender-based registration under the Military Registration Act remains to be seen.