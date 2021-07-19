The Supreme Court of New Mexico has ruled that gas stations can be held liable for drunk driving.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that gas stations are accountable for drunk drivers if they sell them gas, a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for companies.

The divided court outlined a precent-setting decision that affects fuel retailers as well as businesses such as auto parts stores, tire shops, and technicians. It may be illegal for merchants to sell things to customers who then drive while inebriated.

Only one other state, Tennessee, uses the law to create a “duty of care” for companies to withhold fuel from drunk drivers owing to the dangers of driving while inebriated.

The court’s judgment comes in response to a request from a federal appeals court to clarify a state law question about a retailer’s potential culpability for selling fuel to an intoxicated motorist in 2011. After obtaining gasoline, the driver pulled onto the highway, crossed the center line, and collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing one person.

Owners of potentially harmful commodities have a legal responsibility to deliver those goods exclusively to someone able to use them safely, according to the legal doctrine of negligent entrustment. In previous rulings, New Mexico courts have acknowledged that the owner of a vehicle who entrusts an inebriated individual to drive it may be held accountable for the injuries caused by the drunken driving.

While there is no legislation prohibiting the sale of gasoline to drunken drivers in New Mexico, the majority of the court wrote that a responsibility not to sell gasoline to someone who is drunk is consistent with culpability for providing such person with alcohol or a car.

“Today, most automobiles require gasoline to run. Providing gasoline to an inebriated motorist is akin to handing over the keys to a car to an inebriated driver, according to the majority.

In making its judgement, the court looked at previous legal precedents, statutes, and other legal considerations. The majority pointed out that the New Mexico Legislature banned the sale of hard liquor at convenience stores and petrol stations in one county earlier this year. Businesses and others are also responsible under state law if they sell or provide alcohol to drunk people.

Justice Barbara Vigil, who is now retired, said in her dissenting opinion that selling or serving alcohol is regulated and that regulations.