The Supreme Court is expected to issue at least one ruling on Monday, however it is unclear if the Texas abortion case will be included.

The case that this opinion is based on is currently unclear. According to The Associated Press, the Supreme Court of the United States could issue a statement on Texas’ abortion restriction after six weeks. There are currently two legal challenges to the statute, which the justices will consider on November 1. Given the special expedited treatment given to Texas cases by the judges, there’s a likelihood that a ruling will be announced shortly.

The law in Texas makes it illegal to abort a fetus if heart activity is found. This happens around six weeks into the pregnancy, and most women aren’t even aware they’re expecting. There were no exceptions in the legislation for rape or incest.

SCOTUS’ decisions, on the other hand, revolve around a provision of the law that allows private persons to sue abortion clinics and doctors. They’ll figure out who will sue to overturn the law and whether a federal court can stop it from being implemented.

In Texas and other states around the US, this law has sparked debate. Beto O’Rourke, the state’s governor candidate, recently spoke with The Washington Newsday about it and why he believes it is hazardous.

“This is the most extreme law in the United States of America, pushed for and signed by Greg Abbott, which not only effectively bans abortion in Texas, but also places a $10,000 bounty on the head of any woman who seeks to make a personal, private health care decision that is none of the state’s or the governor’s business,” he explained.

The court’s website will post the results of Monday’s judgements.

The new decision will be the first of the Supreme Court’s new term.

The court is also considering verdicts in the nine cases heard by the judges in October.

Since September 1, the Texas law has been in effect.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Monday is likely the last day for the court to rule on the Texas cases before hearing arguments on whether to overturn nearly 50 years of tradition and say that the Constitution does not guarantee the right to abortion on December 1. Mississippi's abortion restriction is at issue in this lawsuit.