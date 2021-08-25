The Supreme Court has ruled that Biden must reinstate Trump’s immigration policy of “Remain in Mexico.”

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Biden Administration must reinstate the Republican Donald Trump-era “stay in Mexico” immigration policy.

The Biden Administration failed to establish that its June memorandum canceling the policy was not “arbitrary and capricious,” according to the court. Three liberal justices on the court disagree.

The court’s decision puts an end to the Biden administration’s attempt to sidestep a federal court judgement last Friday that ordered the president to continue executing Trump’s policy. The Biden administration filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on the same day. The court has a history of staying “broad lower-court injunctions against Executive Branch initiatives addressing immigration issues,” according to the brief.

Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, which went into effect on January 25, 2019, forces immigrants and asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their immigration court hearings in the United States are pending. It was adopted as part of Trump’s Migration Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which was designed to help his administration achieve its goal of limiting the number of immigrants in the US.

With a memorandum dated June 1, the Department of Homeland Security attempted to revoke the policy under Biden’s leadership. The policy “does not adequately or sustainably strengthen border management in such a way as to justify the program’s severe operational constraints and other deficiencies,” according to a memo prepared by US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Texas and Missouri, on the other hand, promptly filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to prevent the memo’s repeal.

The US District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued an injunction against the repeal by the Biden Administration on Friday. The injunction mandated that anybody acting on behalf of the administration follow the Trump-era policy.

In addition, the federal court ordered the Biden administration to provide a monthly report to the court. The overall number of encounters with undocumented immigrants at the southern U.S. border, as well as the number of individuals ejected under the “stay in Mexico” policy, must be included in the report. According to court records, the report must also include the entire capacity and utilization rate of immigration detention facilities in the United States, as well as the total monthly number of asylum-seeking applications attempting to dodge the program.

In addition, the court ordered the Biden administration to provide a monthly report. This is a condensed version of the information.