The Superintendent of Oregon advises parents on how to avoid the mask mandate for their children.

Following the state’s mask regulation, an Oregon superintendent has detailed how parents can excuse their children from wearing face coverings.

The Beaver State mandated the wearing of a mask, or face shield, in all indoor areas, including K-12 schools, earlier this month.

In response, Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman shared material with parents, saying that they can use federal disability law to allow their children to avoid the new requirements, according to The Associated Press (AP).

After receiving “massive, huge resistance” from parents, he devised the workaround, according to reports. Thielman is claimed to have advised worried parents that under federal disability law, they can petition for an exception for their children.

Mask and vaccine policies differ by jurisdiction, with some governments enacting stricter regulations in an attempt to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta form. However, exemptions are frequently given for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

According to the Associated Press, the instructor isn’t anti-mask, but he is concerned about parental concerns that the covers can create anxiety and headaches in children. He stated that this would limit their ability to learn, making them eligible for a Section 504 exemption under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

Students in Thielman’s district were supposed to return to class on Monday, but the first day has been postponed until August 30 after a member of the elementary staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Thielman stated in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday, “This new Delta-COVID strain is posing new hurdles, but I am convinced that Alsea is up to the task.”

“Postponing our school year by one week will assist to halt the spread of this virus and remind us all that the Pandemic is still a possibility. Please work with your student(s) to update their COVID protocols, and keep an eye on your children for signs. The first line of defense is prevention, and we all have the opportunity to contribute.”

“The majority of my parents are dubious and are no longer accepting what they’re told,” Thielman, who plans to run for governor in 2022, said of COVID-19. My parents make up the majority of my family. This is a condensed version of the information.