The Story of Kyle Rittenhouse’s Trial.

After more than a year of intense coverage, the closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse’s polarizing trial will take place on Monday.

Following two weeks of testimony, the defense and prosecution will present their arguments to the jury in Kenosha County Circuit Court for the final time.

In connection with the shootings at the Black Lives Matter protests in August 2020, Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and reckless endangerment (two counts).

Judge Bruce Schroeder slammed the prosecution’s case before of Monday’s closing arguments.