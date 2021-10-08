The ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer was subpoenaed by the Capitol Riot Committee, who said he plotted with GOP leaders.

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attacks has subpoenaed Ali Alexander, an organizer of the January 6 “Stop the Steal” event who claimed to have “schemed” with elected Republican leaders before the January 6 disturbances at the US Capitol.

Alexander said in a now-deleted video that he “schemed” with Republican Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona, as well as Mo Brooks of Alabama, “to put maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting” on January 6 to certify the election.

Both Gosar and Alexander spoke at a “Stop the Steal” event in Phoenix, Arizona on December 19. Alexander referred to Biggs as a “friend” and a “hero” at the rally. According to The Washington Post, representatives for Biggs and Brooks denied hearing from Alexander or assisting him in organizing the demonstration. Gosar did not respond to calls for comment from the publication.

Gosar’s office was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The committee said that Alexander had made "multiple references during Stop-the-Steal-sponsored activities [and]the probable use of violence to achieve the organization's goals," according to the subpoena. Alexander claimed to have communicated with the White House and members of Congress in the run-up to January 6, according to the subpoena.

“I am being targeted because I am a Black patriotic man peacefully agitating an insecure government,” Alexander said in a statement released Thursday evening. “These accusations, absent any evidence of wrongdoing, have now been weaponized by a partisan Congressional Committee that lacks public support.”

In response to being subpoenaed by a House committee on January 6, Ali Alexander issued an online post falsely stating that he is "being targeted because I am a Black patriotic citizen peacefully agitating an insecure administration."

Alexander and other supporters of Republican President Donald Trump believed that Republican senators would vote against certifying Democratic Vice President Joe Biden's election victory.

Alexander announced on social media in late December that he was arranging a rally for January 6th.