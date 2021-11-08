The ‘Stop the Squeal’ message from Jim Acosta to Republicans has gone viral.

Republicans should “stop the screech” with charges of rigged elections, according to Jim Acosta, who pointed out that Democrats didn’t complain when Republican Glenn Youngkin won Virginia’s governorship.

After being shared on Twitter, a short clip of the CNN anchor asking Republicans to quit “whining” and being “sore losers” when their candidates lose garnered more than 100,000 views.

“Did you notice last week’s peaceful transfer of power in the Capitol?” On Sunday, Acosta began the program. “I’m not talking about the Capitol in Washington; I’m talking about the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, which is 109 miles away.” He then played a video of Youngkin praising Virginia’s current governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, for his “willingness to be so helpful as we move forward in Virginia’s future.” Acosta: Enough with this foolishness about stealing. If you win, that’s fantastic. If you lose, don’t worry about it. Please, don’t whine any longer. There will be no more bitter losers. There will be no more lies. Just put an end to the shrieking photo. twitter.com/XBrqWBUuo1 Acyn (@Acyn) (@Acyn) (@Acyn) (@Acyn) 7 November 2021 “That’s how it’s supposed to be done,” Acosta remarked. “They ate lunch, were kind, and everything appeared to be very pleasant.” But, he continued, “it makes you question how things would’ve gone” if Youngkin’s opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, had won, in part because of “what was said in the right-wing echo chamber immediately before the votes were tallied in Virginia.” Former President Donald Trump was reportedly encouraging followers that “they must get out and vote because of the, quote,’margin of fraud in Virginia,'” according to Acosta. According to Acosta, Steve Bannon was telling his supporters that Democrats will try to rig the election.

Before airing a clip of Newt Gingrich suggesting Republicans couldn’t “afford to have a really tight race” and “you have to win by a wide enough margin that you can’t steal it,” Acosta argued Fox News was “absolutely reckless” regarding the election.

Youngkin, though, won by 2.2 points in Virginia, according to Acosta.

“It wasn’t a complete flop. With slightly under 70,000 votes, it was a close race. By the way, that’s a narrower victory margin than Joe Biden’s versus Donald Trump “he stated “And we all watched what happened at the Capitol in Washington in January.” He then proceeded to critique. This is a condensed version of the information.