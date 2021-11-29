The stock of Twitter soars before being halted amid reports that CEO Jack Dorsey will step down.

On Monday, Twitter shares jumped before trading was halted due to speculations that CEO Jack Dorsey is about to step down.

CNBC was the first to announce on Monday that Dorsey is set to resign. The shares of Twitter jumped more than 11% in early trade after the information was released, according to the business news outlet.

On Monday, Twitter’s stock reached a high of $52.05 a share before being halted due to pending news.

CNBC host David Faber indicated on live that an official announcement might come soon, but he didn’t say who might succeed Dorsey as CEO of the social media behemoth.

According to Reuters, Dorsey and the Twitter board of directors have decided on a successor, although the source did not say who that replacement would be.

Twitter was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received before publishing.

Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006 and served as its initial CEO for two years until being driven out. In 2015, he was rehired as the company’s CEO. Square Inc., a digital payment and financial services startup, is also managed by the 45-year-old.

Dorsey announced in April that he would put $1 billion of his Square stock into a limited liability company, with a portion of the proceeds going toward fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The LLC was also established to support a universal basic income as well as the health and education of girls.

“In my lifetime, I wish to give away all of my money. Personally, I’d like to witness the effects in my lifetime “At the time, Dorsey stated. “I’d like to make certain that we’re assisting folks.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.