The Status of Prince Andrew as “His Royal Highness” The author claims that he is threatened by the Epstein Lawsuit.

Because of a Jeffrey Epstein-related lawsuit, Prince Andrew’s ambitions of returning to public life could be dashed, and his “His Royal Highness” (HRH) designation could be questioned, according to a biographer.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York for sexual assault and battery, alleging that he abused her when she was 17 years old.

According to court documents filed in New York on Monday, she was forced to have sex with Queen Elizabeth II’s son and was threatened with death if she refused.

Prince Andrew has yet to answer to the complaint filed on Monday, but the court could decide against him in his absence if he does not deal with it.

Because the action was filed in New York under civil law, Prince Andrew is not at risk of being extradited or imprisoned as a result of it.

The legal move follows a person close to Andrew’s team telling This website in October 2020 that he intended to return to public life.

“Giuffre’s lawsuit will prevent a return to public duties,” said Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell, and the Palace. It’s difficult to see how Prince Andrew can return to the throne if a lawsuit is pending or a verdict against him is handed out in his absence.”

“There are too many legal concerns surrounding the prince, and it is becoming increasingly questionable that he will be able to retain his HRH status,” he continued.

Despite the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to agree not to use the styling after leaving royal duties, Prince Andrew is still styled as “His Royal Highness” on the royal family’s official website.

The title “HRH” has been deleted from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s entries on the royal family’s website.

After a car accident interview in November 2019, in which he failed to state he defended his acquaintance with convicted sex offender Epstein based on the connections it opened up for him, Prince Andrew stepped back from public life.

Following the incident, he promised to assist law enforcement with their investigations, but was caught into a verbal spat with the US attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) after the latter was served with a formal request for evidence. This is a condensed version of the information.