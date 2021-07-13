The State of Independent Workers in America: 10 Trends

There are a variety of reasons why people choose to work as independent contractors or freelancers. It can offer more flexibility for workers, especially when it comes to deciding on a schedule that works best for them, whether it’s full-time, part-time, or based on other commitments.

It can also allow people to obtain more experience in a particular industry, increase their pay, or turn hobbies into side hustles—and eventually into full-time jobs. As the demand for self-employed individuals grows, so do the opportunities.

The epidemic of the coronavirus has accelerated the pace of remote work. Before the pandemic, the percentage of workers who might need to change careers was predicted to be 25% higher than it was after the pandemic.

At the same time, companies facing headwinds are embracing a more varied labor force to stay competitive, with a mix of full-time, salaried employees working alongside highly trained freelance workers who provide vital skills and experience that they might not have on staff otherwise.

Because of the expanding number of online talent platforms and the increasing financial incentives offered by some states to encourage remote employees, many workers are increasingly able to work independently. Simply Business studied papers from a variety of organizations, including the Harvard Business Review, Mckinsey & Company, and MBO Partners, to better understand the situation of independent workers in America.

Continue reading to learn more about independent worker trends in the United States.

Over the last decade, the number of skilled independent employees has increased by 71%.

Many people think of “gig” economy employees like DoorDash and Uber drivers when they think of independents. However, independent workers include a diverse group of experts from a variety of sectors, including consulting, IT, creative fields, and research.

A large percentage of current full- and part-time independent workers—34 percent—are classified as skilled independents, up from only 20% in 2011.

Part of the reason for this rise is because, over the last decade, businesses have been increasingly hiring skilled independent workers—who are more likely to be older and college-educated than the average nonskilled independent worker—incentivizing skilled independents to offer their services.

Another argument is that skilled independents have a higher level of job stability than “gig” workers. In part because of. This is a condensed version of the information.