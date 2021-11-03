The Starbucks Holiday Drinks Menu for 2021 has been revealed, as well as the launch date for the Red Christmas Cup.

Starbucks’ festive drinks, all tastefully packaged in its trademark Yuletide cups, are widely recognized as the formal start of the Christmas season.

With the arrival of the seasonal menu, fans of festive drinks—from warmed eggnog lattes to caramel hot chocolates—will be praying Santa brings their Christmas gifts early.

These cocktails are usually available in November, but they have yet to appear on the menu.

Starbucks baristas will offer the drinks in festive mugs that have been newly adorned for 2021. The coffee shop will also sell holiday-themed cuisine and presents.

The Washington Newsday details all of the upcoming new items, as well as when they will be available in stores.

When Will Starbucks’ Holiday Menu Be Available?

Starbucks’ Christmas menu will be available on Thursday, November 4, with some beverages arriving earlier than ever before.

All of the drinks will be served in the iconic red cups, which will arrive on Thursday as well.

The menu will then be available for the remainder of the holiday season, giving Starbucks customers weeks to savor all of the seasonal delicacies.

2021 Starbucks Holiday Menu

This Christmas, festive favorites will be returning, as well as a brand-new plant-based drink for people who don’t want to drink dairy.

There are also fresh snacks and even Christmas gifts on the menu.

Of course, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without the return of the iconic red Starbucks cups, which have been given a seasonal makeover.

Cold Brew with Irish Cream

Normally, the Irish Cream Cold Brew does not appear in coffee shops until the holidays, but Santa’s coffee elves are delivering a special gift even earlier this year, allowing the drink to be enjoyed alongside other Yuletide options.

Almondmilk Latte with Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Iced Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie flavored syrup is mixed with a Starbucks blonde espresso, creamy almond milk, and ice in this new addition to the menu. It can also be made into a hot beverage to keep you warm on cold winter mornings.

The Caramel Brûlée Latte and the Chestnut Praline Latte are two other festive drinks on the menu this year, both of which are returning from prior Christmas celebrations.

Holiday Food at Starbucks

Another new addition is the Reindeer Cake Pop, which is wrapped in chocolate and has scrumptious cake on the inside. This is a condensed version of the information.