The St. Paul Police Chief has demanded an apology from the State Representative for accusing a Sergeant of racial profiling.

Todd Axtell, the chief of the St. Paul Police Department, is demanding an apology from a Minnesota state legislator who accused one of his sergeants of racial profiling.

In a Facebook post, Axtell said, “On Sunday, July 4, one of our sergeants working a traffic safety assignment stopped a state representative for driving without a front license plate on his car, which is illegal in the state of Minnesota.” “I was astonished to hear that driver accuse the sergeant of making the stop based on racing two days later.”

The police chief said he felt forced to investigate the traffic stop after hearing Rep. John Thompson, who is Black, make the claim, which he said he doesn’t “take lightly.”

Axtell found that the traffic stop “had absolutely nothing to do with the driver’s race” after seeing body worn camera footage from the early morning event and speaking with the sergeant involved.

“What it did entail was a public servant doing his job as requested by the community…

To put it another way, the traffic stop was legal. “What followed was anything but that,” Axtell wrote on Friday.

When the sergeant pulled him over on Sunday, Thompson, who was known for his Black Lives Matter activism before being elected to government last year, publicly alleged that he was being racially profiled.

Thompson submitted a Wisconsin driver’s license when questioned about his Minnesota driver’s license, from which authorities learned that his Minnesota driving privileges had been banned in 2019 due to his failure to pay child support.

Thompson has been a vocal advocate for amending state laws prohibiting traffic stops for minor offenses such as expired tabs, claiming that such minor infractions are frequently utilized to racially identify Black drivers.

At a Tuesday event commemorating the fifth anniversary of Philando Castile’s killing, the state legislator remarked, “I’m still being profiled…too.” “In fact, I was just pulled over for a pre-textual stop on Saturday… I got a ticket for my license since you don’t have a front license plate. Anyway, I was under the impression that we didn’t make pre-textual stops in this state, but we do. In this state, we’re still getting ‘driving while black’ tickets. In fact, in the city of St. Paul. So, why don’t we just call it what it is?”

