The St. Louis Mask Mandate has been reissued and is now in effect for indoor public places and public transportation.

St. Louis was one of the first cities in the United States to reinstate the mask requirement. Effective immediately, everyone ages 5 or older in St. Louis city and St. Louis county is required to wear face coverings in indoor public places and on public transportation.

Masks are essential for everyone, including those who have been completely vaccinated, according to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who noted that the vaccine does not prevent the infection from spreading to others.

“This may feel like punishment to those who are vaccinated, retribution for doing the right thing,” Page remarked at a press conference on Monday. “I’ve heard that, and I understand your dissatisfaction. While the vaccine can keep you from serious illness, it won’t protect you from contracting COVID-19 and infecting someone else, especially someone who is more vulnerable.”

According to statistics acquired by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, Missouri ranks fourth in the nation for the number of new cases per capita. Low vaccination rates and the Delta Variant have been blamed for the rise in new cases and hospitalizations.

The number of new COVID cases in Arkansas has increased by 161%.

As a surge in coronavirus infections continued in Arkansas, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences said on Monday that it had hit a new peak in COVID-19 patients at its hospital.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson tweeted that the hospital had 66 COVID-19 patients, surpassing its previous record of 63 in January. The number of persons hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 increased by 44 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state grew by 1,022, while the number of deaths climbed by six.

According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University researchers, the state’s rolling average number of daily new cases has grown by 161 percent in the last two weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 36% of the state’s population is completely vaccinated.

A former president of the American Medical Association (AMA) has called for health-care workers to get vaccinated.

“It is vital that all members of the health-care workforce receive COVID-19 vaccinations for the sake of our patients’ and employees’ safety. This is a condensed version of the information.