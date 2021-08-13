The speed with which the Taliban is gaining control of Afghanistan is “very concerning,” according to a Pentagon spokesman.

The rapidity with which the Taliban has managed to capture control of most of Afghanistan has frightened the US military, which is working to wind down a nearly two-decade-long war and eliminate its soldier presence from the nation.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday afternoon, “We’re clearly worried by the rapidity with which the Taliban has been advancing.” “It’s quite alarming.”

According to the White House, President Joe Biden, who is spending the weekend at Camp David, was informed on the situation in Afghanistan on Friday. He last talked publicly about the troop departure on Tuesday, assuring reporters that he doesn’t regret his decision to pull all American soldiers out of Afghanistan by September 11.

“We invested over a trillion dollars over 20 years—we trained and equipped over 300,000 Afghan forces with sophisticated equipment,” Biden stated. “Afghan leaders must work together… They must fight for themselves and for their country.”

During a press conference on Thursday, the president did not react to reporters’ shouted questions regarding the country’s dire circumstances.

Kirby repeated Biden’s comments on the Afghan military’s responsibility when the US withdraws.

“Now is the moment to put those advantages to work,” he said. “Now is the time for Afghans to come together.”

According to Kirby, the Taliban appears to be attempting to isolate Kabul as it captures territory around it.

In recent weeks, Afghan military have succumbed to the Taliban’s power, ceding control of much of the country.

The Biden administration said on Wednesday that 3,000 troops, including two Marine infantry battalions and one Army infantry unit, will be sent to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul. By the end of the weekend, “the bulk” of the military will be in Kabul, according to Kirby.

Americans in Afghanistan have been instructed to leave, and some Afghan nationals who have supported the US in their country through translation services and other responsibilities are also being evacuated to the US, according to Kirby.

The Taliban has quickly taken control of many Afghan cities in the last week, leaving only three important ones—Kabul, Jalalabad, and Mazar-i-Sharif—under the hands of the elected government.

The Taliban, on the other hand, had been, according to Kirby. This is a condensed version of the information.