The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives signs arrest warrants for Democrats who defected to Washington, D.C.

Texas Speaker of the House, Republican Dade Phelan, has issued 52 civil arrest warrants for state Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C. to prevent a disputed Republican voting access bill from becoming law.

According to KXAS-TV, the warrants will be submitted to the House Sergeant-at-Arms tomorrow morning.

The disputed Texas voting measure would impose new voter ID requirements, make it illegal to send absentee ballots without permission, prohibit drive-thru voting, and restrict early voting hours. Democrats said that it would limit voters’ access to the polls in general.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has threatened to lock Democrats in the state House chamber in order to force them to vote on the bill.

