The ‘Space Jam’ Mural in LeBron James’ hometown has been vandalized: ‘LA FLOP’

A mural featuring LeBron James has been defaced in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The mural was painted in West Market Street by Kent State University student Chardae Slater to commemorate James’ new film, Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The mural, which depicts James among numerous Looney Tunes characters, was damaged earlier this week, with a red nose spray painted over James’ face. The words “LA FLOP” were also scribbled across the artwork, possibly as a reference to James’ current team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, Slater took to Instagram to call out the perpetrator.

“I saw what happened to my mural, and whomever did it should think about it… why would you take time out of your day to f**k up something that someone else did for the community?” “Did that make you happy?” Along with a video of the vandalism, Slater wrote. “I took my time on this… but you know what? It was worth it. “I made a mark.”

