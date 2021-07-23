The South Dakota Attorney General has ordered five health facilities to turn over records of a man who was struck and killed.

According to the Associated Press, a judge ordered five South Dakota health facilities to turn over psychiatric and psychology records of a man who was struck and killed by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s car last year.

Ravnsborg’s defense claimed that Joe Boever’s, 55, death was a possible suicide, prompting retired Circuit Court Judge John Brown’s requests. On September 12, 2020, while walking along Highway 14 near Highmore, Ravnsborg’s automobile collided with Boever. According to investigators, the attorney general grew sidetracked and left his highway lane.

“The attorney general can throw anything against the wall to attempt to show his innocence,” Nick Nemec, a relative of Boever, previously said of Ravnsborg’s attorneys’ motion. “It’s upsetting and offensive that the attorney general stigmatizes someone who may have been diagnosed with depression.”

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges as a result of the incident, and claims he hit a deer and didn’t notice Boever. Brown will preside over a criminal trial that will begin on August 26.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On September 12, Boever walked along the highway with a flashlight. Ravnsborg is charged with careless driving, using an electronic device while driving, and making an illegal lane change, all of which are misdemeanors.

Ravnsborg’s lawyers submitted a motion earlier this month stating that Boever’s habit of drinking and prescription drug misuse led at least one family member, Nemec’s cousin and brother, to assume that a depressed Boever killed himself by jumping in front of Ravnsborg’s automobile.

Brown ordered five healthcare facilities to turn over Boever’s mental and psychology data, according to the Argus Leader. Brown wrote letters to the Human Services Center in Yankton, as well as Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, the Avera Medical Group, and the Avera Medical Group Psychiatry.

All four Avera entities have filed claims against Boever’s estate in order to be compensated for services rendered. The claims make no mention of the services that were rendered. The Argus Leader reached out to Avera for comment, but they did not respond.

Sheriff Mike Volek of Hyde County went to the scene and let Ravnsborg drive. This is a condensed version of the information.