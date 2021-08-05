The Sorrowful Call of a Beached Killer Whale is Captured on Video

After bystanders filmed its anguished sounds as it lay helpless on an Alaskan beach for six hours, a killer whale has finally returned to the water.

The orca, estimated to be 20 feet long, was stranded on Prince of Wales Island in Alaska’s far north.

According to onlookers, the killer whale, which was apparently a youngster of 13 years old, had been stranded for roughly six hours and was urgently trying to stay moist.

The orca was photographed and videotaped beached on seaweed-covered rocks many feet above present water level.

Beachgoer Aroon Duncanson, who goes by the handle AroonMelane, posted several videos on TikTok detailing her and yellow spectators’ rescue efforts, which included forming a human chain to deliver buckets of seawater to save the critter.

Duncanson, a social media manager, published six clips of the orca rescue efforts in total, the most popular of which was posted on Wednesday and received more than 10 million views.

She claims the whale let out “five calls” when they managed to shower it with seawater, and she captures the orca’s melancholy sounds on tape, which may be heard here.

Her first video, which she posted on Sunday, showed her and other good Samaritans keeping the creature wet while waiting for the tide to come in.

“We heard there was a beached killer whale,” she wrote. So we went in search of it. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) approved keeping the orca wet and safe from other creatures until they arrived.

“We were attempting to get a hose and pump to function. We used buckets to keep the orca wet in the meanwhile. After we placed water on the orca, it became more active.

“When the tide went out, the little orca became stranded. The tides in Alaska vary by 15-20 feet and change every six hours. That night, an earthquake struck a different section of Alaska. However, it is possible that this has caused the tides to behave differently today.

@aroonmelane

More footage from the killer whale that washed up on the beach. I’m grateful for the opportunity to assist, and I’m glad she’s safe and sound with her pod! #orca #killerwhale #alaska

aroonmelane’s original sound

“NOAA showed up. This is a condensed version of the information.