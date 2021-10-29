The software license for Trump’s Truth Social could be revoked unless the source code is made public.

Mastodon said in a Friday blog post that if former President Donald Trump’s not-yet-launched social networking site does not make its source code public, its software license will be cancelled in 30 days.

Last week, Trump introduced his new social media network, Truth Social, promoting it as a new beacon of online free expression. The terms of service for Truth Social declare that “all” of the site’s source code is “proprietary,” yet users quickly recognized that the site plainly used Mastodon code.

Mastodon is an open-source social media framework that promises to make it possible for anyone to build online platforms without relying on big tech. The AGPLv3 license, on the other hand, mandates users to make the source code and any modifications publicly available. Mastodon’s founder, Eugen Rochko, said in a Friday blog post that his firm had notified Truth Social that if it did not comply with this criteria, its license might be permanently canceled within a month.

“On October 26, we wrote Truth Social’s chief legal officer a formal letter requesting that the source code be made publicly available in accordance with the license. Truth Social has 30 days to comply after being contacted by the copyright owners, otherwise the license may be permanently canceled, according to AGPLv3 “Rochko penned the piece.

The founder also expressed his and his company’s displeasure with Trump’s new platform’s exploitation of their code.

“As far as personal feelings are concerned, of course we would prefer if people who hold values so diametrically opposed to ours did not use and benefit from our labor,” he wrote. “However, the reality of working on free software is that you give up the ability to choose who can and cannot use it from the start, so in a practical sense, the only issue we can take with something like Truth Social is if they don’t even comply with the free software license we release our work under,” he

The newly founded Trump Media & Technology Group’s initial endeavor is Truth Social (TMTG). It aspires to be a competitor to popular social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, which both banned Trump when his followers attacked the US Capitol on January 6.

Rochko provided Motherboard with a copy of Mastodon’s letter to Truth Social’s lawyer. This is a condensed version of the information.