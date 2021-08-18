The site of the Surfside Collapse should be sold to benefit the victims, and a memorial should be built nearby, according to a judge.

The court in charge of multiple lawsuits stemming from the catastrophic condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, has recommended that the property be sold to benefit the victims, with a memorial placed nearby.

At a remote hearing on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said any plans to create a memorial on the spot where the structure formerly stood would be unfeasible. According to him, the property must be sold in order to pay the victims, and at least one bidder has offered up to $120 million for it.

“It has to be used for the benefit of all the victims collectively,” Hanzman added, rather than as a memorial place, as some families wish.

The city of Miami Beach recently proposed a portion of North Beach Oceanside Park as a possible site for a memorial to the 98 individuals killed in the collapse on June 24.

The park is “a magnificent and incredibly valuable piece of real land,” according to Hanzman. This is a wonderful place that is within walking distance” of the Surfside collapse location, according to my understanding.

Nonetheless, some relatives of those who died in the collapse say they would like a proper memorial at the exact site.

“I believe the memorial should be at Surfside, not Miami Beach, where the tragedy occurred,” Pablo Langenfeld, whose daughter and son-in-law were killed in the collapse, stated.

“It’s not about money for us,” David Rodan, whose brother and cousin were among the victims, added.

However, Hanzman stated that the alternatives for a memorial other than the park are relatively limited. The park was used as a command center for search and rescue crews and is roughly 100 feet (30 meters) from the collapse site.

The judge stated, “I’m not going to give folks false optimism.”

Hanzman also advised the Town of Surfside against pursuing a zoning change that would cut the number of apartments in a proposed new building from 205 to 139, lowering the property’s value.

If the zoning change is implemented, the judge says he will be “beyond horrified.” The topic has been debated for more than a year, according to a town attorney, but no decision has been reached.

