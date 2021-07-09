The Sister and Family Members of Paraguay’s First Lady were discovered in the Surfside Collapse.

The bones of Sophia López Moreira, Luis Pettengill, and her youngest child were discovered during a recent search at the site of the Surfside building collapse. Silvana López Moreira, the first lady of Paraguay, has a sister named Sophia López Moreira. According to the leading Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color, Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo verified the news Thursday evening.

“Moved by the news, I want to share with the public through you that the bodies of Sopha López Moreira, Luis Pettengill, and the youngest of the children have been discovered, and they are searching for the two girls and the nanny,” Foreign Minister Acevedo told ABC, as translated by Google Translate.

“I confirm it, and all we need is for citizens’ solidarity and prayers,” the national foreign minister continued. “They are, after all, countrymen, and in the face of tragedy, the Paraguayan people must display their historic solidarity,” he added.

Part of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, collapsed on June 24, 2021. The structure, which had 12 residential stories, was demolished on July 4th. Over the last five years, the building has had numerous difficulties, including weakened concrete and foundational issues, which were outlined in a comprehensive report released in October of 2018.

Recovery workers have been working nonstop for the past few weeks to locate victims of the building fall. As of Thursday, 64 individuals had died as a result of the Surfside condo collapse, with 74 people still missing. The Miami Herald said that anyone looking for family members who have not been discovered should phone 305-614-1819 right now. Officials advised anybody who resided at the Champlain Towers and are safe to fill out a wellness check form to help the county maintain track of the building’s inhabitants.

Dwayne Wade, the former Miami Heat star and NBA legend, paid a visit to a memorial fence near Champlain Towers South. The memorial is dedicated to those who died as a result of the building collapse. Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem, and Tyler Hero were among the Miami Heat players who paid a visit to the memorial. Erik Spoelstra and Chris Quinn are the Heat’s coaches. This is a condensed version of the information.